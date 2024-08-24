Nagarjuna Akkineni’s FIRST reaction to his N-Convention Centre getting razed: ‘Unlawful manner of demolition’

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s project, the N-Convention Center in Hyderabad got demolished in a surprising turn of events, over claims of being constructed on an encroached piece of land. And now, the talented actor finally broke his silence over the same and unearthed his side of the story.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna Akkineni penned a detailed note on the recent case of his ambitious project, the N-Convention Center in Hyderabad getting demolished by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Unit (HYDRA).

He claimed that the demolition activity taking place has been unlawful, and it has gone against the existing stay orders and court cases. Moreover, he clarified that the claims of the building being constructed on encroached land is incorrect and is simply misinformation.

Nagarjuna penned, “Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases. I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts for protecting my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any actions in violation of law.The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation.”

Furthermore, Nagarjuna also expressed that no official notice was served prior to the government body taking action and demolishing the N-Convention Center, despite the stay orders from the Court being in place already.

He mentioned, “No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning. As a law-abiding citizen, if the Court before which the matter is pending, had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself.”

For the unversed, the N-Convention Center came under a lot of controversy and scrutiny after it was claimed that the building spread over 10 acres of land, was encroached from that of the Tummidi Kunta pond, an essential source of waterbody for the city.

Numerous protests against the convention center have been carried out previously, considering the claims that it had been built on an encroached piece of land.

On the work front, Nagarjuna Akkineni would next be a part of the movie Kubera, starring Dhanush.

