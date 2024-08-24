Nagarjuna Akkineni's N-Convention Center in Hyderabad gets razed over land encroachment conflict; details inside

One of Nagarjuna’s ambitious projects, the popular N-Convention Center in Hyderabad, recently faced demolition. The sprawling structure had been embroiled in several disputes and controversies, particularly concerning the possibility of land encroachment. Now, the center has been bulldozed to resolve these matters.

According to reports, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Unit (HYDRA) stepped in to demolish the massive construction, which was spread across a 10-acre plot.

This significant decision was made after years of allegations against the convention center, which was allegedly built on a sizable portion of encroached land belonging to the Tummidi Kunta pond, an adjacent protected waterbody. The pond has been a crucial source of water supply for the city, leading to numerous protests advocating for its preservation.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, on the matter, he elucidated, “The demolition of the N-Convention Center is a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal land use and encroachment on our natural resources. Protecting the environment is a top priority for our government."

On the professional front, Nagarjuna is currently focused on his forthcoming movie titled Kubera. The project will be headlined by Dhanush and is a trilingual film. However, the release date has not yet been finalized.

On the personal front, Nagarjuna recently made headlines when news of his son, Naga Chaitanya’s engagement to actress Sobhita Dhulipala surfaced. The senior actor was the first to confirm the happy celebration and even shared heartfelt pictures from the special day.

Advertisement

Right after their engagement, Nagarjuna, in one of his interviews with Times Now, had clarified that while his son and to-be daughter in law have gotten engaged, there is no possibility that the two will get married anytime soon.

He said, "Not immediately. We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, let’s do it."

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara has THIS to say about her father's immense fan following: 'I can never...'