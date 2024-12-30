Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Sobhita Dhulipala join hands to thank PM Narendra Modi for his tribute to Akkineni Nageswara Rao

In the latest episode of the radio show Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the legendary actor of Telugu cinema, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). PM paid tribute to him on his centenary year and recognized his significant impact on Telugu cinema. Following this, ANR's family members Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Sobhita Dhulipala expressed their gratitude for the heartfelt acknowledgment.

Nagarjuna started his note by thanking PM Modi for honoring his father on such an occasion. He highlighted that ANR's contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations. The veteran actor emphasized that the recognition was deeply meaningful to their family and the countless admirers of his father’s work.

He wrote, "Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji, for honoring my father, ANR Garu, on his centenary year alongside such iconic legends. His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and this recognition means the world to our family and countless admirers of his work."

Take a look at the post below:

Newlyweds Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya also thanked PM Modi for paying tribute to ANR's legacy in showbiz over the years. They appreciated how he recognized his efforts in shaping the Telugu film industry. They expressed that the recognition was especially meaningful coming from such a respected figure. They both conveyed their immense gratitude.

Advertisement

They wrote, "Thank you, Shri Modi ji, for your wonderful words about Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu's artistic merit and his efforts that have played a key role in shaping the brilliant Telugu film industry as we know it today. It is truly special coming from a stalwart like you! Immensely grateful."

Take a look at their posts below:

During Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi commended ANR for his role in uplifting Telugu cinema and promoting Indian traditions. He said, "Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu took Telugu cinema to new heights. His films presented Indian traditions and values very well."

ANR was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2011. His final appearance was in the film Manam, where Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya played the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Why does Naga Chaitanya keep telling his wife Sobhita Dhulipala to talk to him in Telugu?