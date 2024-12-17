Why does Naga Chaitanya keep telling his wife Sobhita Dhulipala to talk to him in Telugu?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala painted the town red with their grand wedding celebrations on December 4. And recently Chay opened up about his newly married life, sharing why he asks his wife Sobhita to only speak with him in Telugu.

Speaking with The New York Times, Naga Chaitanya revealed how he has always had a soft spot for the Telugu language. He added that despite the fact that he has met with a lot of people speaking different dialects, it was the texture of Telugu that always drew him to a sense of warmth.

Revealing the one request he has frequently made to his wife Sobhita in this regard, the actor said, “In our industry we meet a variety of people from different languages. Just hearing that same texture [Telugu] and having that same warmth when you speak to someone—I think it just drew me closer so much faster. I keep telling her to keep talking to me in Telugu so I can improve.”

Moving on, Naga Chaitanya also talked about how he has always felt gravitated towards Sobhita, based on the fact that he finds it very organic and real of a person to be so connected to their language.

In yet another excerpt from the same interview, Chay and Sobhita also spilled beans on their very first date together, something that founded the base of their budding relationship.

The Made in Heaven actress recalled how her husband had flown down to Mumbai just to meet her in a cafe. She remembered wearing a red dress while Chay looked debonair in a blue suit. Sobhita termed what happened afterwards ‘history’.

For the untold, the couple tied the knot at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, surrounded by their close friends and family members and other special guests from the film industry.

