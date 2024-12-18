Naga Chaitanya DROPS's first big announcement after his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala: 'Can’t wait to share with...'

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film Thandel is set to hit the big screens on February 7 next year. Ahead of the grand release, the makers have dropped a glimpse of the leading pair in the second single from the movie. Titled Shiva Shakti, the song will celebrate the eternal love between God and Goddess.

The second single of Thandel will be released on December 22 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. The grand launch of the song will take place at the "Divine Ghats" of Kashi to add a spiritual touch to the celebration.

Making the announcement, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "Can’t wait to share with you the gentle fury of Shiva and Shakti coming together #Thandel 2nd song #ShivaShakti on 22nd December in Telugu, Hindi & Tamil. Grand Launch at the Divine Ghats of Kashi. A 'Rockstar' @ThisIsDSP divine trance."

Meanwhile, the actor also unveiled a new poster of the song featuring him and Sai Pallavi. The duo is seen intensely gazing into each other's eyes while striking a pose similar to Shiva and Parvathi.

The first single of Thandel was titled Bujji Thalli, and it was released last month, on November 21. It was a long song that showcased the chemistry between the leading pair.

The film is set in the Srikakulam region. Thandel basically follows the life of a fisherman from the local fishing community who gets captured in international waters. The film tells his incredible journey of survival and how he fights to return home to his family.

This movie reunites Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi after their previous film, Love Story. To prepare for his role as a fisherman, Chay underwent intense training. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the cast of Thandel is expected to include Kishore Raju and Sundip Ved in key roles.

Apart from this, Naga Chaitanya recently got married to Sobhita Dhulipala in a star-studded ceremony in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios on December 4.

