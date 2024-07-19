Nagendran’s Honeymoons OTT Release: When and where to watch Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer comedy web series

Suraj Venjaramoodu is all set to star in the lead role in the web series Nagendran’s Honeymoons, directed by veteran filmmaker Renji Panicker’s son Nithin Renji Panicker.

The web series is said to be a subtle comedy-drama featuring the actor as the titular character. The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 19, 2024, i.e., from today onwards.

Suraj Venjaramoodu’s web series Nagendran’s Honeymoons begins streaming online

The Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer web series Nagendran’s Honeymoons features the story of Nagendran, a lazy individual who dreams of making it to the Gulf. In his attempts to make his way overseas, he concocts a plan to indulge in marriage and use the dowry money his wife’s family would provide, for his dream.

However, Nagendran does not limit himself to a single marriage and ends up entering wedlock with five individuals, all hailing from different religions and localities, extracting dowry from them. The rest of the series focuses on the chaos that is ensured with layers of drama and dark humor encapsulating the premise. The series consists of 6 episodes in total, available for streaming.

Besides Suraj Venjaramoodu, the web series also has All We Imagine as Light fame Kani Kusruti, Shweta Menon, Grace Antony, Ramesh Pisharody, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Janardanan, Prasanth Alexander, Niranjana Anoop, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the series is written and produced by Nithin Renji Panicker as well who previously helmed films like Kasaba and Kaval with Mammootty and Suresh Gopi, respectively.

Suraj Venjaramoodu’s work front

Suraj Venjaramoodu was last seen in the movie Nadanna Sambhavam alongside actor Biju Menon. The comedy-drama film directed by Maradona fame Vishnu Narayan featured the story of a conflict between the two leads, Unni and Ajith which was set in a villa community.

The actor is next set to appear in the lead role in the film Adios Amigo, starring alongside Asif Ali. Moreover, the actor is also set to make his debut in Tamil cinema soon with the much-awaited Chiyaan Vikram starrer Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, featuring along with Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, and Siddique.

ALSO READ: Sudha Kongara recalls Suriya's persistence for a single scene in Mani Ratnam's Aaytha Ezhuthu which took 26 takes