Thangalaan first single Minikki Minikki OUT: Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy's folk song is all about 'celebration of souls'

The highly anticipated trailer of Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram, has stirred up excitement with for more glimpses of this historical fantasy drama. Adding to the buzz, the makers of the film have unveiled its first single, titled Minikki Minikki. Composed by GV Prakash Kumar and sung by Sinduri Vishal, the song promises to be a jubilant celebration of folk music.

Minikki Minikki from Thangalaan enthralls viewers

The latest song from Thangalaan features Vikram and Parvathy leading a spirited dance along with tribal people, capturing the essence of their community's beauty. Both actors shine in their roles, embodying the vibrant spirit of the film. Released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, the song celebrates cultural diversity.

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar shared the announcement, inviting audiences to experience the joyous Minikki Minikki that echoes the souls of Thangalaan. He wrote, "Minikki Minikki is here …Feel the celebration of souls from the world of #Thangalaan. Watch the lyric video now. Let the festival begin."

Director Pa Ranjith also shared the lyrical video and wrote, "Golden celebration of the people of #Thangalaan begins. Watch #MinikkiMinikki lyric video."

Dive into the world of Thangalaan

Thangalaan's trailer starring Chiyaan Vikram has already sparked considerable curiosity, opening with Parvathy's character questioning Vikram's fragile mental state. The arrival of Britisher Lord Clement in their village, seeking gold with local assistance, sets a tense backdrop. A villager's cautionary words about the perils of gold-seeking add to the intrigue.

Malavika Mohanan portrays Aarathi, believed to be a sorceress, defending the land against exploitation. The trailer culminates with Vikram's character covered in gold, surrounded by his community. Inspired by the historical narrative of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), exploited by the British centuries ago, Thangalaan is directed by Pa Ranjith and is set for release on August 15 across multiple languages.

Following his role in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, apart from Thangalaan, Vikram is also set to appear in Veera Dheera Sooran 2.

