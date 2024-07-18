Sudha Kongara recalls Suriya's persistence for a single scene in Mani Ratnam's Aaytha Ezhuthu which took 26 takes

Tamil Actor Suriya is one of the most committed actors in Indian cinema. He is known to be very dedicated and passionate about his work. Suriya is a perfectionist who will go to any lengths to make his character perfect.

Suriya recently had a cameo role in the Bollywood movie Sarfira, which had Akshay Kumar as the lead. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the original Tamil film Soorarai Pottru has Suriya as the hero. However, their collaboration goes back 20 years to Aaytha Ezhuthu, where Sudha was an associate director under Maniratnam.

Recalling an example of Suriya's dedication, Sudha said in a chat with India Today that Suriya had taken 26 takes for a single shot in Aaytha Ezhuthu.

When Suriya took 26 takes for a scene in Mani Ratnam’s Aaytha Ezhuthu

Aaytha Ezhuthu is a political thriller directed by Maniratnam. In addition to Suriya, the film had a huge star cast, including Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, Trisha, and Isha Deol. For the very first shot, director Maniratnam made Suriya go through 26 takes. Even though Maniratnam gives his nod of approval, it was Suriya's perseverance that made him do more takes just to attain a near-perfect shot.

After Soorarai Pottru, the Sudha Kongara—Suriya duo planned to collaborate on another film, Purananooru. Talks started for the project, and Suriya initially said ‘yes.’ However, Sudha Kongara's upcoming project, Purananooru, will feature another lead actor, Sivakarthikeyan.

Latest reports suggest that the film addresses the theme of the Hindi imposition movement of the 1960s. However, it remains unclear whether this is the reason for Suriya's withdrawal from the project. Initially, Dulquer Salman was also involved in the project. With Sivakarthikeyan playing the lead, the details of the other cast in the movie are not known.

Advertisement

Work front of Suriya

Suriya's Kanguva is set to release on October 10, clashing with superstar Rajinikanth's Vettaiyaan. Directed by Siva, known for films like Veeram, Vishwasam, and Annaathe, Kanguva is considered one of the most ambitious Tamil projects of the year. The film's promo has already generated significant buzz, and Devi Sri Prasad is on board to compose the music for the film.

ALSO READ: Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart lands in trouble over ‘item song’; BRS leader lodges police complaint against director Puri Jagannadh