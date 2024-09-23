'Collections of movies shouldn't be your concern': Suriya encourages fans to celebrate films for their stories and ‘not box office’

Suriya's brother Karthi is all set for the release of his upcoming film Meiyazhagan. The film also features Aravind Swamy as the main lead. Recently, the audio launch event of the film took place in Coimbatore with actor Suriya in attendance. During the event, the Jai Bhim actor addressed the audience members and shared how box office numbers have become a bigger concern than the art of storytelling.

Suriya requested his fans at the event to watch movies for their stories and characters. He urged them to not fixate on box office figures, as it is not a matter of concern. "Watch movies and celebrate them for the stories and characters, and stay away from worrying too much and fighting with others about the box office numbers. Collections of movies shouldn't be your concern at all," said Suriya.

Watch his viral speech from the event below:

During an earlier interview, Karthi revealed that his brother Suriya was in awe of him after watching Meiyazhagan and gave him a warm hug. He shared that the last time it happened was during his debut movie Paruthiveeran. Karthi said, "After watching this film, he came up to me while I was eating, and just like that, hugged me. I think this kind of reaction is something I haven’t received since my debut in Paruthiveeran. It’s very special."

Karthi also mentioned how Suriya used to constantly visit the sets of his film to watch his work. Jokingly, he said that the Suriya 44 actor would cause disruptions on the sets as he would attract a large crowd.

While Meiyazhagan is going to be a heartwarming tale, the film will clash with Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 in theaters on September 27. It will be interesting for fans to witness this box office clash, as Devara's hype among audiences is much more than Meiyazhagan's.

Nevertheless, Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, is helmed by Prem Kumar and is touted to be a family drama. The film also stars Sri Divya in a pivotal role.

