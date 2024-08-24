Nani drops BIG UPDATE on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram as the movie receives censor board certification ahead of release

Nani has been extremely busy with the spellbinding promotions for his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The actor’s pan-Indian thriller release is all set to leave everyone enthralled. Ahead of its release, the Natural Star shared a major update on his film.

Dropping a scintillating poster of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram on his Instagram account, Nani revealed that the project has finally passed the censor board certification. It received a U/A rating and is set to hit theaters on August 29, 2024.

Nani captioned his insta post “U/Action” - a play on words, promising lots of thrill from his imminent release.

A few days ago, while in transit to Mumbai for the promotions of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani bumped into his former co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. For the unversed, the duo had worked together in the film Eega.

In a video that surfaced, the two actors could be seen engrossed in a candid conversation. The duo wore comfortable, travel-friendly attire, and their glimpse together took their fans on a nostalgic trip.

Watch the video here.

Earlier, during a candid interview with Gulte, Nani expressed his disappointment and displeasure with several Telugu producers who, in his view, are responsible for the delays in film releases.

Sharing his perspective, Nani said, “If there is a constant lack of clarity about when we can release a movie and announce the release date, it will be an inconvenience to many people. It’s not just a matter of pride to ensure that the film is released on the announced date. If big movies don’t come out as planned, this could cause a loss for many people and affect their livelihoods.”

On the professional front, Nani's last release, Hi Nanna, performed tremendously well at the pan-Indian box office. Whether it was the screenplay, dialogues, songs, or the performances of the actors, the movie left a lasting impact on the audience. Additionally, Nani's pairing with Mrunal Thakur was widely appreciated.

Coming to his next film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, it is being bankrolled under DVV Entertainment. The film is an action thriller that revolves around the story of a vigilante who willingly jumps into a fight for justice and order against a corrupt police officer.

The movie boasts a stellar star cast, including prominent actors like SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, and others.

