PIC: Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Nani 'the sweetest surprise' as they cross paths en route to Mumbai, sends best wishes for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently had a heartwarming encounter that rekindled fond memories for fans. The two actors, who co-starred in the film Eega, were spotted together at the Hyderabad airport while traveling to Mumbai. After bumping into Nani, Samantha took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie with the actor, expressing her excitement over the surprise meeting.

In the photo, Samantha is seen beaming with joy beside Nani, who sports a relaxed smile. Both are casually dressed, exuding comfort and camaraderie, with Samantha calling Nani "the sweetest surprise" in her Instagram Story. She further added a message of support for Nani’s upcoming film, saying, "All the very best for #Saripodhaasanivaaram."



Nani, currently busy with promotional activities for his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, was seen engaging in a candid conversation with Samantha. The two appeared to be enjoying each other's company. Their interaction was captured on video, which has since circulated on social media.



The reunion of Nani and Samantha not only highlights their friendship but also serves as a reminder of their successful collaboration in Eega, a film that was both a critical and commercial success. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Eega is renowned for its unique storyline where a man reincarnates as a housefly to avenge his death, showcasing both Nani's and Samantha's acting prowess.

Meanwhile, Nani has an exciting slate of films lined up for 2024, including Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, a romantic action entertainer set to release on August 29. Additionally, he is working on Nani 32, a funny action thriller directed by Sujeeth, expected to release in 2025.

On the other hand, Samantha is making her Hindi digital debut in the spin-off of the Priyanka Chopra-led Citadel series. It promises a mix of gritty spy action and a love story set in the 90s. She will star alongside Varun Dhawan in the show. The actress will also feature in the film titled Bangaram and the movie is expected to release in 2025.

