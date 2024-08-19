Nani recalls getting mixed reviews for Ante Sundaraniki; ‘People expected a fun film from me, but we delivered a slow-paced drama’

Nani is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram which is slated to hit the big screens on August 29, 2024. As promotions are going on in full swing, the actor was caught in an interview with Galatta Plus where he recalled details of Ante Sundraniki.

Talking about the film and the mixed reviews it had received the Natural Star said, “People expected a fun film from me, but we delivered a slow-paced drama. Director Vivek did exactly what he narrated, so he's not the reason for our film's failure. I should take the blame for not setting the right expectations.”

Moreover, the actor also added that this time for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, they have corrected their mistake. Additionally, in the same interview, Nani talked more about director Vivek Athreya and said, “I genuinely feel Vivek is the best screenwriter in our industry.”

“I told this on the same evening of Ante Sundaraniki’s release date also. I still remember I asked him to come to my place. I poured him a drink and he started to ask how the evening shows were. I just said, it doesn’t matter, right now we are celebrating India’s best screenplay writer.”

Nani also recalled how similar to this, he had also called and talked to Tuck Jagadish’s director after the film was released directly on OTT.

Coming back to the actor’s upcoming release, the movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram marks his second flick with director Vivek Athreya. The film’s trailer presented the story of a police officer who is a menace to people and is downright devilish in his ways.

Advertisement

However, the plot takes an interesting turn when he comes face to face with Surya who is a man with a split personality. From Sunday to Friday, he remains composed and calm without controlling his anger but at the same time he notes down the names of people he wants to seek revenge upon.

Every Saturday, he becomes a vigilante who wouldn’t stop at anything before finishing off his enemies, hunting them down to the very end and willing to go to any extent. Besides Nani, the movie also has actors SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sai Kumar, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: 'There is a sense of competition...': When Ram Charan REACTED to rivalry with his RRR co-star Jr NTR