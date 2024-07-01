Nani keeps up with his old tradition; shares charming PIC ahead of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram release

It has been a longstanding tradition for Natural Star Nani to kick off each month with a photo post. The Telugu actor continued this tradition in July, maintaining it as a resolution post for his fans who adore the Hi Nanna sensation.

Amidst the promotional activities and busy schedule for his upcoming flick Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani appeared in a different vibe in the July 1 post.

Nani keeps his old tradition intact as he drops July 2024 post

This time, the Dasara star actor posted a mirror selfie on social media, giving fans a sneak peek into his personal life.

On July 1, Nani took to his Instagram to post a selfie featuring himself in a light mood, writing, “July,” followed by a white heart emoticon.

In the photo, the Shyam Singha Roy actor sported his signature bearded look, dressed in an off-white shirt. He accessorized his uber-cool casual look with a smartwatch and wristlet. The natural star looks delighted in the snap, with a smile on his face.

More about Nani’s custom

Previously, the Ante Sundaraniki actor has upheld the tradition of beginning each month with an interesting photo. This has included a monochrome, high-angle smiling photo for June 2024, a sparkling side-faced photo for May, a sunny day photo for April, and various other creative posts.

Check out the posts of the last three months:

Nani on the work front

Nani was last seen in Shouryuv's directorial Hi Nanna, opposite Mrunal Thakur. The Telugu flick garnered enormous appreciation from both critics and cinephiles. Hi Nanna is available on Netflix in Telugu, along with Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam-dubbed versions.

Next up, Nani is preparing for Vivek Athreya's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which is set to be an action-packed film. Fans have gone into a frenzy to witness the Natural Star in another action avatar after Dasara.

Alongside the Eega actor, Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah also feature pivotal roles in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

DVV Entertainment, helmed by producers DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari, is backing the film. On the other hand, Murli G handles the cinematography, and Karthika Srinivas is associated as the editor of the film.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is set to hit big screens on August 29 and will be available in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

How excited are you to witness Nani on the big screen once again? Let us know in the comments!

