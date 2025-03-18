9 South movies releasing this week in theaters: Yevade Subramanyam, Lucifer, Tuk Tuk and more

South Indian cinema is set for an exciting week with several films arriving in theaters. Audiences can look forward to a diverse mix of genres and languages. These releases include Yevade Subramanyam, Lucifer, and Tuk Tuk, among others. Whether you enjoy action, drama, or lighthearted entertainment, there’s something for everyone. Get ready to book your tickets and experience these much-awaited films on the big screen.

South movies releasing this week in theaters

1. Pelli Kani Prasad

Pelli Kani Prasad is an upcoming Telugu movie releasing in theaters on March 21. Directed by Abhilash Reddy, it stars Sapthagiri and Priyanka Sharma as leads. The film follows Prasad’s struggle with dowry demands and fate’s role in his marriage.

2. Tuk Tuk

Tuk Tuk is also an upcoming Telugu flick that will hit big screens on March 21. The film follows the lives of three teens who discover a mystical auto-rickshaw that becomes their village’s unexpected hero. Directed by Supreeth C Krishna, the film stars Nihal Kodhaty, Saanve Megghana, and Harsh Roshan in lead roles.

3. Shanmukha

Shanmukha releases in theaters on March 21. Starring Aadi Saikumar as Suriya and Avika Gor as Sara, the film follows their journey to uncover ancient secrets. Directed by Shanmugam Sappani, the movie has music by Ravi Basrur.

4. Trauma

If you love crime thrillers, then you should consider watching Trauma in theaters on March 21. This Tamil anthology crime thriller follows Sundar and Geetha, a wealthy couple who face unexpected danger during fertility treatment. Directed by Thambithurai Mariyappan, the film unravels a web of secrets orchestrated by a mysterious gang.

5. Mr. Zoo Keeper

Directed and written by J. Suresh, Mr. Zoo Keeper (Tamil) follows a zookeeper’s bond with the animals and birds in his care. Starring Singampuli, G. Marimuthu, and Imman Annachi, this heartfelt drama is reportedly set to release in theaters on March 21 as well.

6. Artiste

Another Telugu crime thriller that is going to hit the big screens this week in Artiste. It explores the dark world of obsession, where killing is seen as an art. Directed by Ratan Rishi, it stars Santosh Kalwacherla, Krisheka Patel, and Tanikella Bharani in key roles.

7. Saaree

Directed by Giri Krishna Kamal and written by Ram Gopal Varma, Saaree is also a gripping thriller that follows a man’s dangerous obsession with a woman in a saree. Rejected, he turns ruthless, determined to possess her at any cost. This intense film is also reportedly set to release in theaters on March 21.

8. Yevade Subramanyam (Re-release)

Yevade Subramanyam, starring Nani and Vijay Deverakonda, returns to theaters on March 21, 2025. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the 2015 Telugu drama follows a corporate man's transformative journey to Doodh Kasi. With music by Radhan and Ilaiyaraaja, this soul-stirring film is set for a nostalgic re-release.

9. Lucifer (Re-release)

Mohanlal’s 2019 political thriller Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is making a comeback in theaters on March 20. This re-release builds anticipation for its sequel, L2: Empuraan, which is arriving on March 27. Fans eagerly await the next chapter in this gripping franchise filled with action, drama, and intense performances.

Which one of these South movies are you going to watch in theaters? Let us know in the comments below.