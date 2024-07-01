Ram Charan’s Game Changer lyricist Vivek REVIEWS Suriya starrer Kanguva; calls it ‘pride of Indian cinema’

Suriya starrer Kanguva is one of the most anticipated projects of the Tamil industry. The film has generated a huge hype since its first glimpse was unveiled. Recently, the makers have also announced the official release date of the period thriller and fans are now unable to keep their calm.

Now, in a recent update, lyricist Vivek who has penned songs for Ram Charan’s Game Changer has shared his experience after watching Kanguva.

Lyricist Vivek on Suriya starrer Kanguva

Vivek took to his social media platform X and shared a riveting poster of Kanguva featuring Suriya in his ravaging avatar.

Vivek wrote in Tamil which loosely translates, “I was mesmerized by watching the movie 'Kangua'! The pride of Indian cinema is huge! Director Siva takes us to another world..Suriya sir's acting is top notch... Feeling very proud to be a part of this great film!”

This is a piece of happy news for fans and cinema lovers eagerly waiting to catch the mammoth film on the big screen.

Although, it will be a huge fight at the box office as Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, helmed by TJ Gnanavel, will be clashing with Suriya's Kanguva on the occasion of Dussehra.

More about Kanguva

The action spectacle Kanguva is produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, with funding from K.E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati. Siruthai Siva is the director and writer of the movie.

Among the film's remarkable star cast are Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and KS Ravikumar.

In addition, actor Disha Patani of Kalki 2898 AD fame and actor Bobby Deol make their Tamil cinema debut with the movie, opposite Suriya.

Devi Sri Prasad composed the soundtrack, Vetri Palanisamy is in charge of the cinematography, and Nishadh Yusuf is in charge of the editing department.

Kanguva is all set to grace the big screens worldwide on October 10, 2024, and the film will be released in across 38 languages.

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED: It's Suriya Vs Rajinikanth as Kanguva is all set to release on Dussehra 2024 with Vettaiyan