Court Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you're planning to watch Nani's film in theaters

The film Court—State Vs. A Nobody finally hit the big screens on Holi, March 14. Presented by Nani, the movie is earning positive responses for its gripping storyline. If you are planning to watch this courtroom drama, check out these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

A viewer praised Court as a brilliant and thought-provoking film the Telugu film industry has delivered after decades. The person appreciated director Ram Jagadeesh for the way he handled the subject and commended hero and producer Nani for making a film addressing the POCSO Act.

Another netizen who watched the Court premiere found it engaging. The individual appreciated how the film explored the fine line between law and reality. The person also praised the performances, music, editing, and cinematography. Additionally, the viewer applauded Nani for delivering yet another strong content-driven film under Wall Poster Cinema and extended early congratulations for its success.

"#Court is a decent courtroom drama which touches the sensible POCSO act with interesting proceedings and concludes well towards Climax," read a review on X.

One more viewer shared that Court—State Vs. A Nobody is one of the best films he has watched recently. The person felt the courtroom drama was strengthened by the performances of Shivaji, Priyadarshi, and Harsh. The netizen also praised the well-written legal scenes in the second half but noted that the film had some flaws.

Take a look at more reviews below:

The film features an ensemble cast, including Priyadarshi, Harsh Roshan, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sridevi, Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Surabhi Prabhavathi, and Rajasekhar Aningi. Presented by Nani under Wall Poster Cinema, the film is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and directed by Ram Jagadeesh, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Karthikeya Sreenivass and Vamsidhar Sirigiri.

Deepthi Ganta serves as the co-producer, while Dinesh Purushothaman handles cinematography. The music is composed by Vijai Bulganin, with editing by Karthika Srinivas R.

Have you watched Court in theaters today? If yes, do share your review with us in the comments below.