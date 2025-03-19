Yevade Subramanyam: Director breaks silence on fan war between Nani and Vijay Deverakonda; ‘They both are quite…’

Nani and Vijay Deverakonda’s coming-of-age drama Yevade Subramanyam has remained a cult classic for Telugu cinephiles. Recently, the film was announced for a re-release, sparking excitement among fans.

However, soon after the announcement, fans of both lead stars engaged in a heated war of words on social media, especially with the duo having upcoming film releases around the same time.

Now, the film’s director, Nag Ashwin—who made his debut with Yevade Subramanyam—has responded to the ongoing fan clash. The filmmaker clarified that Nani and Vijay have shared a cordial relationship from the very beginning and that there has never been any animosity between them.

Speaking at the promotional event for the film’s re-release, Nag Ashwin revealed that Nani and Vijay Deverakonda were very supportive of each other on the sets of Yevade Subramanyam. Despite being ambitious, both actors maintained an easygoing and collaborative dynamic.

In his words, “During Yevade, Nani was so supportive of Vijay. They both used to discuss their scenes together. While they both are very ambitious people, they’re also quite happy, easy-going people.”

Even today, their bond remains strong, as seen when they reunited at the premiere screening for Yevade Subramanyam’s re-release. The two not only engaged in lighthearted banter and posed for pictures together but also recreated the film’s iconic bike pose alongside co-star Malvika Nair, leaving fans in a wave of nostalgia.

Take a look at the pictures here:

In other news, a few days ago, the makers of Yevade Subramanyam released a video featuring Vijay Deverakonda reminiscing about his time shooting the film with Nani.

Reflecting on his bond with Nani as a co-star, Vijay shared, “The bike scene you see was like an audition for me. That was actually the first time I saw Nani; he was sitting inside a cab and was reading his lines. For me, it was life or death.”