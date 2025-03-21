Yevade Subramanyam Re-Release: Fans go berserk as they relive Rishi aka Vijay Deverakonda’s power-packed entry

Yevade Subramanyam, one of the cult classic Telugu films released back in 2015, on popular demand, has been re-released recently. Starring Nani and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead roles, the coming of age drama has yet again proved its success quotient in the theaters, as fans have been enjoying every bit of it once more.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, one moment has been captured from one of the theatrical screenings of the film wherein fans laud, cheer and burst paper sparklers right when Vijay Deverakonda’s character, Rishi, is introduced.

Check out the video here:

Well, the Dear Comrade actor makes a power-packed entry that leaves every other character spellbound. Moreover, a young Vijay back then looked handsome in semi-formal attire as he entered a party organized for his friend Subramanyam (played by Nani).

Yevade Subramanyam was directed by the then debutant Nag Ashwin. Recently, during an event held ahead of the film’s release, the filmmaker remembered the kind of equation shared by both the lead stars of the movie.

Moreover, he also dismissed any and all buzz about a fan war between Nani and Vijay, adding how the two have always wished the best for one another.

Advertisement

He said, “During Yevade, Nani was so supportive of Vijay. They both used to discuss their scenes together. While they both are very ambitious people, they’re also quite happy, easy-going people.”

Well, even today, the two actors continue to maintain a very cordial bond and were lately seen attending the premiere for the re-release of Yevade Subramanyam. Nani and Vijay were seen recreating some of their iconic poses from the movie, as they watched the movie once more.