Yevade Subramanyam: Vijay Deverakonda REACTS to his 1st memory of acting alongside Nani; ‘It was life or death for me’

Yevade Subramanyam, starring Nani and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead roles, is all set to re-release in theaters on March 21, 2025. Ahead of the movie hitting the big screens once again, the latter recalled his first memory of acting alongside Nani.

In a recent video shared by the makers, Vijay Deverakonda said, “The bike scene you see was like an audition for me. That was actually the first time I saw Nani, he was sitting inside a cab and was reading his lines. For me, it was life or death.”

The actor further added how working with Nani and the entire team of Yevade Subramanyam was a great experience as they wanted him to do better.

Check out the video here:

Yevade Subramanyam follows the journey of Subramanyam, a materialistic and ambitious man determined to climb the corporate ladder to succeed in life.

In pursuit of success, he plans to acquire a company for his boss and marry the latter’s daughter. However, things take a turn when he finds himself at a crossroads, facing the possibility of losing his acquisition. At the same time, his childhood friend Rishi re-enters his life— a person in complete contrast to Subramanyam’s character.

The rest of the movie captures Subramanyam’s life-altering journey of self-discovery, which ultimately changes his mindset for the better. With Nani and Vijay Deverakonda playing Subramanyam and Rishi respectively, the film also stars Malvika Nair, Ritu Varma, Nassar, Krishnam Raju, and many more in key roles.

The movie was a sleeper hit back in the day and is considered a fan favorite for many. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it also marked the debut of Vijay as a co-lead.

On the work front, Nani is set to appear in the lead role in HIT: The Third Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film is co-produced by Nani himself and features him as a fierce police officer.

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen this year in the movie Kingdom, slated to release on May 30, 2025, directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri.