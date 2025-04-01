Court OTT release date: When and where to watch Nani's Telugu courtroom drama online

Court – State Vs A Nobody is a Telugu courtroom drama that hit the big screens on March 14. Directed by Ram Jagadeesh, the movie opened to positive responses, with the star cast receiving praise for their raw talent. Nani presented the film and was also applauded for backing such projects. If you haven’t watched it in theaters yet, don’t worry, as it will be streaming online soon.

When and where to watch Court

According to social media buzz, the film Court will start streaming on Netflix in the second week of April. The movie will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Official trailer and plot of Court

The story of Court follows Surya Teja, a junior lawyer working under Mohan Rao. He dreams of handling a case on his own and proving himself. His father worked as a notary officer, but Surya had big dreams and wanted to achieve more.

Chandrashekar, a 19-year-old boy, works odd jobs to support his family. He falls in love with 17-year-old Jabilli, who comes from a wealthy background. Her uncle, Mangapathi, is the family’s decision-maker. He uses his lawyer, Damodhar, and bribes the police to file false cases whenever he feels the family's honor is at risk.

When Mangapathi discovers Jabilli’s relationship with Chandrashekar, he falsely implicates the boy under the POCSO Act. This Act is meant to protect minors from abuse; however, Chandrashekar gets trapped in it due to false allegations. Surya Teja comes across the case and decides to fight for justice. His battle against corruption forms the heart of the film.

Cast and crew of Court

Court is directed and written by Ram Jagadeesh, with additional screenplay contributions from Karthikeya Sreenivass and Vamsidhar Sirigiri. The film is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni, with Nani presenting it under Wall Poster Cinema. Dinesh Purushothaman handled the cinematography, while Karthika Srinivas took care of editing. The music is composed by Vijai Bulganin.

The cast features Priyadarshi Pulikonda as Advocate Surya Teja and Harsh Roshan as Mettu Chandrasekhar "Chandu." Sridevi plays Medugupalli Jabilli, while Sivaji portrays her uncle, Mangapathi. Harsha Vardhan appears as Adv. Damodhar, Mangapathi's close associate and lawyer. P. Sai Kumar plays Adv. Mohan Rao, Surya Teja’s senior.