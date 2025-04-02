‘There was a lot of screaming and…’: Nani reveals what happened when he watched Jersey with his son Arjun in theater

Nani has been a rising star in Telugu cinema, consistently proving his mettle with path-breaking films. The actor has worked across various genres and enjoys an unmatched fan following. Recently, the Dasara star walked down memory lane, recalling the experience of watching one of his films in theaters with his son.

In an interview with OTTPlay, Nani shared his experience of watching his sports film Jersey after its re-release in theaters, this time with his son Arjun. He noted that the screening was a packed show, with about 800-900 people booking tickets for the film’s re-release.

Moving on, he recalled a distinct moment during the screening when the entire audience reenacted a scene from the film in real life, right in front of him and his son. Nani noted that while his son didn’t understand any of it, for him, it was a priceless moment.

In his words, “Me and my son were watching and it was his first time watching Jersey. He was sitting next to me, and there were a lot of screaming and cheeringJust before the interval, Ronit (the actor who played onscreen son to Nani) does (gestures bowing down in respect), and the entire theatre stood and did the same in front of us in front of my son.

He added, “That was my Jersey moment and my son did not understand why the audience were doing that. I remember that look, and it is worth everything.”

For the unversed, Jersey received critical acclaim upon its theatrical release in 2019. The film even won two prestigious National Film Awards and was screened at several international film festivals.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film was remade in Hindi two years later under the same name. In the remake, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took on the lead role originally played by Nani.

Fast forward to now, Nani is gearing up for the release of two highly anticipated action films—Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise and Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT 3.

