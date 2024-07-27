Makes of Nani-led Saripodhaa Sanivaaram drop ‘Maar Dala’ look from vigilante movie; unveil several cast updates

Nani’s much-awaited movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is slated to hit the big screens on August 29, 2024, with the makers dropping updates every Saturday. Now, they have unveiled a brand new stylish poster from the movie, which says it is “Maar Dala.”

Along with the brand-new poster featuring the Natural Star, the makers have also unveiled several cast updates from the movie.

Check out Nani’s new ‘Maar Dala’ look from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Along with unveiling Nani’s look from the movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, the makers also dropped the list of promising actors who are also part of the cast. Each prominent character was introduced with their own character posters.

Introducing Aditi Balan as Bhadra from the world of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, the makers also gave glimpses of actors Murali Sharma, Ajay, and many more from the film’s world.

See some of the character posters from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram:

Earlier on July 20, the makers of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram had also showcased a glimpse from the movie which was called “Not A Teaser.” The short intro to the film was dropped on the occasion of actor SJ Suryah’s birthday, as he dons the role of the main antagonist.

The highly engaging glimpse saw a fraction of the intense action set to occur between Nani and SJ Suryah’s characters in the movie. Accompanied by the leading lady Priyanka Arul Mohan, the short video also provided a fiery background score crafted by Jakes Bejoy.

Nani’s professional front

Nani was last seen in the lead role in Hi Nanna, directed by debutant Shouryuv. The romantic drama movie starring the Nenu Local actor in the lead role also had Mrunal Thakur playing his lady love.

The movie featured the tale of a single father and daughter who have a beautiful life together despite the latter suffering from a pulmonary disease. However, even though they have a good relationship, the father does not divulge any details about his ex-wife to his daughter.

In rebellious spite, the child runs away from her home only to find herself with the help of a stranger called Yashna. The rest of the movie shows whether the father tells her mother’s story and how their lives go on to change.

Furthermore, the actor is set to once again collaborate with Dasara director Srikanth Odela for his next movie, tentatively called Nani 33.

