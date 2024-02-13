Nayanthara aces everyday comfort style in this hair-flipping BTS video and it’s all things glamorous

Nayanthara is undeniably one of the most prominent actresses in the country at present. The Jawan actor is also known for her social media presence and impeccable dressing style.

Now, the actress has yet again captivated social media with her adorable looks. Nayanthara took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she was seen flaunting her elegant looks in front of the camera.

Nayanthara's posted a video of her

In the BTS video, the Kolamaavu Kokila actor effortlessly slayed in black pants and a white shirt along with bold lip color and black shades. She was seen flaunting her hair and giving numerous poses. The attire that was chosen for the video reflected the lady superstar's dynamic taste in fashion. The choice of black and white outfit added a classic touch to elevate the beauty queen’s overall look. Later, fans started pouring love and praise for the actor in the comments section.

Nayanthara’s heartwarming video with twin boys

The Bigil actor shared a video of herself and her husband Vignesh Shivan with their twin boys while they were traveling in a car. Vignesh can also be seen carrying one of the twins, while the second is with Nayanthara.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, she wrote, "These 2". Carrying the other one in her arms as he is asleep, the doting mother wrote, "And Us." Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed their twin sons Uyir and Ulag via surrogacy. The happy news was shared by the couple in October 2022.

Nayanthara's upcoming projects

Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 film, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, helmed by debutant director Nilesh Kirshnaa. The film also featured Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Karthik Kumar, and many more in prominent roles. The film was very well received at the time of release but was dragged into controversy later.

Apart from that, the Jawan actress is also a part of S Sashikanth’s upcoming sports drama film Test. The film also features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and many more in prominent roles. Nayanthara is also set to reunite with Yogi Babu after six years, in influencer Dude Vicky’s upcoming comedy film Manangatti: Since 1960. The film also features Gouri Kishan, Devadarshini Chetan, and many more in prominent roles.