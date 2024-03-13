Nayanthara catches F1 Grand Prix In Jeddah with Malaika Arora; says it was 'lovely' meeting her

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is without a doubt one of the most dynamic actresses currently present in the industry. She makes headlines every time she attends any event be it in the country or abroad.

The actor is currently in Jeddah to attend the F1 Grand Prix sporting event However, what caught the netizen's attention was she was seen with Bollywood actor Malaika Arora at the event.

Nayanthara poses with Malaika Arora

On March 11, Malaika took to her Instagram and shared a set of glamorous pictures from her recent trip to Jeddah and wrote, “How my 12 hours in Jeddah for the F1 Grand Prix looked like. My journey was a thrill ride of its own, making the race feel like a pit stop in comparison! #f1……. Thank you for the incredible experience”.

In one of the pictures, she was seen with Nayanthara as they posed stylishly for the click. In the picture, Malaika was seen donning a white color co-ord set while the Jawan actress was seen in a yellow color outfit along with cool black shades. Both the actresses’ outfits were perfectly in theme with event they were attending. . Later, Nayanthara took to her Instagram story and reshared a picture of her with Malaika and wrote, “It was lovely meeting you”.

More about Nayanthara’s Jeddah trip

Nayanthara attended the sporting event with her husband Vignesh Shivan.. Later, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram platform and shared a bunch of exciting clicks from their memorable trip.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s divorce rumors

Earlier rumors stated that Nayanthara had separated from her husband Vignesh Shivan. The reports were based on Nayanthara's decision to unfollow Vignesh Shivan on Instagram. Meanwhile, she posted a cryptic story on Instagram that hinted at their breakup. The filmmaker, however, uploaded a video of his gift to Nayanthara on their wedding anniversary, proving the rumors incorrect.

Nayanthara’s upcoming films

Nayanthara's next projects include a key role in Sashikanth's directorial debut Test. Sashikanth, known for producing exceptional films such as Vikram Vedha and Irudhi Suttru under his Ynot Studios banner, takes the director's chair for the first time with this project. Madhavan and Meera Jasmine, two acknowledged actors, join the Nayanthara in Test, rounding up the ensemble cast.

In addition, Nayanthara will reprise her role in the sequel to Mohan Raja's 2015 thriller Thani Oruvan.

