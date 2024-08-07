Nayanthara REACTS after Vinesh Phogat gets disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024, calls her a 'warrior' inspiring many

Nayanthara has publicly expressed her support for Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. Vinesh was disqualified from the final match in the 50 kg category after being found slightly overweight. This unexpected turn of events has drawn widespread support from various celebrities, including Nayanthara.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo of Vinesh Phogat looking upward with her hands clasped together. Meanwhile, the text in the photo read, "Chin up warrior! You inspire many, and your worth isn't measured by triumphs. You've received a greater gift, a deep love that surpasses any achievement. Hold your head high and cherish it! With love, Nayanthara"

Not just Nayanthara, but celebrities including Mahesh Babu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also came out in support of Vinesh Phogat after she got disqualified from the final match.

Samantha took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note that read, "At times, the most resilient individuals encounter the toughest obstacles. Remember that you are not alone, a higher power is watching over you. Your remarkable ability to persist in the midst of difficulties is truly admirable. We will always stand by you through all your highs and lows."

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu took to his X handle and lauded Vinesh Phogat for being a champion. He wrote, "Today’s outcome doesn't matter, but your greatness in how you coped with the decision does. #VineshPhogat, you’ve shown everyone that your heart is that of a true champion; your resilience and strength to stand tall in difficult times inspires us all. Medal or not, your spirit shines brightly in every one of us. 1.4 billion hearts stand with you."

On August 7, 2024, during the weigh-in for the wrestling final, Vinesh exceeded the weight limit by just over 100 grams. This disqualification occurred despite her having made the desired weight for earlier rounds of the competition.

As a result of her disqualification, Vinesh will be ranked last in her category, and the competitor she was set to face in the final, Sarah Hilderbrandt of the USA, will compete for the gold medal instead.

