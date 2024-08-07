Samantha Ruth Prabhu comes out in support of Vinesh Phogat after her disqualification from Paris Olympic 2024: 'A higher power is watching over you'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has publicly supported Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics due to being overweight by just 100 grams. This disqualification came shortly after Phogat made history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final, having secured her spot by defeating the world number one and defending Olympic champion in the semifinals.

Samantha took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of Vinesh Phogat from the Olympics. Showing support, she wrote in the caption, "At times, the most resilient individuals encounter the toughest obstacles. Remember that you are not alone, a higher power is watching over you. Your remarkable ability to persist in the midst of difficulties is truly admirable. We will always stand by you through all your highs and lows.@vineshphogat."

