Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Olympics 2024 Finals: PM Narendra Modi, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and more call her an inspiration after heartbreaking news

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat created history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian wrestler to reach the Olympics finals. While the entire nation was counting on her promising performance at the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics, the 29-year-old was disqualified after being found 150 grams overweight during the weigh-in on the final day.

Soon after the update surfaced, the internet started reacting to the heartbreaking development. PM Narendra Modi and several celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar and more have reacted to the news.

Reacting to the news of Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics finale, Indian PM Narendra Modi wrote on X, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."

Vicky Kaushal also took to her Instagram stories and shared Phogat's photo expressing, "A winner beyond medals!@vineshphogat" and Bhumi Pednekar also called her a "winner".

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!! I can’t imagine how you’re feeling right now and don’t know what to say except you were, are and always will be a champion!!!! @vineshphogat".

Taapsee Pannu also expressed remorse stating, "This is heartbreaking but honestly this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now! @vineshphogat." In addition to this, Rakul Preet Singh called it "heartbreaking".

Farhan Akhtar also shared a photo of Vinesh and penned a long note sending her immense courage. He wrote, "Dear @vineshphogat .. One can only try and imagine how devastated you must be but still not fully understand. Heartbroken for you that the quest ended like this. But please know that we are all very proud of you and all you have done for the sport. You will always be a champion and an inspiration to millions. Keep your chin up."

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Phogat was hospitalized minutes after she was disqualified. The Olympian fainted due to dehydration. Currently, she is in the polyclinic of the Olympic Village, where she is stable and resting.

