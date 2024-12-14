Nayanthara recounts feeling annoyed while working with Mohanlal, leading her to outburst against superstar; here’s how he reacted

Nayanthara recently revealed feeling annoyed by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal when she shared the screen space with the latter. In her chat, the actress recounted her days working with him for the film Vismayathumbathu, directed by Fazil.

The actress recalled that during the shoot, the veteran director had appeared to be losing his patience with Nayanthara when Mohanlal had tried to help her. Recounting her early days, the actress said, “There was a day when Fazil sir got upset with me, and he was like, I really can’t take it; you’re not understanding.”

“First of all, I don’t think in Malayalam, and cinema language is different from the language that we speak. Mohanlal sir kept telling me, Nayan, you have to generate emotions from within. He kept on saying that, and I got so annoyed,” the actress added.

The actress revealed that, in the heat of the moment, she replied to the superstar, saying, “Sir, I don’t even know what I’m doing. I don’t even know what dialogue I’m saying. You’re telling me to come stand on this mark, shed a tear at this word, fall in love at that word. What are you asking me to emote from? I don’t have anything inside me. There is nothing inside me. There is only fear inside me.”

The actress shared that after listening to her words and the quick outburst, Mohanlal just laughed it off and asked her to take a break.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Jawan actress also divulged how director Fazil wanted her to deliver a solid performance but was upset with her. She added that after sitting in a corner for two hours, the veteran director came up to her and said that he believed in her to do good and that she couldn’t be a failure. The director then asked Nayanthara to take a break for the rest of the day and come back the next day.

The film in which Mohanlal and Nayanthara had worked under director Fazil’s expertise was the 2004 Malayalam psychological thriller movie Vismayathumbathu. The film featured the superstar as a person with a sixth sense who can interact with wandering spirits. The movie was based on the French novel If Only It Were True.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she’ll ‘always’ be fan of ex-brother-in-law Rana Daggubati; wishes him on his birthday