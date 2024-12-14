Nayanthara opens up about Vignesh Shivan facing unnecessary hatred from people; says she’s 'guilty' for THIS

Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, have become one of the power couples in the South film industry. However, the filmmaker has borne the brunt of criticism several times from people who judge him for being together with the lady superstar. And recently, the actress admitted feeling guilty about the same.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter India, Nayanthara admitted having a guilty conscience for taking the first step in her relationship with Vignesh Shivan. The Jawan actress mentioned that she ‘dragged’ the filmmaker, and if not for her, he would not have faced such unnecessary hate from people around.

She explained, “Sometimes, I feel that it would’ve been better if we were not together. I always feel guilty. Even today I feel guilty. I dragged him into this relationship—not dragged him, but I took the first step.”

She added that if it were not for her, Vignesh would have had a voice of his own, and people wouldn’t have judged him for being related to the actress. Nayanthara chimed in that her husband would also have gotten his due credit for the kind of work he has done so far.

Well, in another excerpt from the same interview, Nayanthara underscored that the people slash her husband with so much criticism, possibly because he has not delivered back-to-back hits, and there might be huge gaps between each of his films.

Nonetheless, she added that while it is unfair to compare the two of them, it also does not take away from the fact that Vignesh is an extremely kind and humble person who has always been there for her.

For the unversed, the couple crossed paths for the first time during the shooting of their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and gradually fell in love with one another during the same.

The couple tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in a private yet lavish ceremony hosted at a grand resort in Mahabalipuram. Their wedding celebration was a star-studded one, and a glimpse of the same was shared by the duo in Nayanthara’s recent Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Dreams.

In October 2022, the couple became parents to their twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam, whom they welcomed via surrogacy.

On the work front, Nayanthara has several projects queued up, including Test, Toxic, Mannangatti Since 1920, Dear Students, Rakkayie, and more.

