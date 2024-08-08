Throwback to Fahadh Faasil’s debut romantic musical Kaiyethum Doorath after which he took a 7-year hiatus

Fahadh Faasil is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after stars across the country at present. The actor, who turns 42 today (August 8th), has left a significant impact in the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu industries over the course of the last decade.

But did you know that the Super Deluxe actor’s debut film actually failed at the box office? Yup, you read it right. Fahadh Faasil made his debut at the age of 20, with the romantic musical Kaiyethum Doorath helmed by his father and veteran director Fazil. The actor was credited under the name Shaanu, which is what FaFaa’s friends and loved ones call him.

Kaiyethum Doorath featured a star studded cast including Nikita Thukral, Rajan P Dev, Revathy, Siddique and many more in crucial roles, and even had Mammootty making a cameo appearance. However, the film failed to leave an impact at the box office, and garnered mixed to negative reviews from the audience.

Following the film’s release, director Fazil had received a lot of criticism for trying to push his son into cinema. However, Fahadh came to his father’s defense, mentioning that it was actually his fault for coming into films without adequate preparations.

The actor proceeded to take a 7 year hiatus from films, during which time he moved to the United States to pursue his higher studies, earning a Masters in Philosophy from the University of Miami. After returning from the States, the actor made a comeback to the silver screen with the anthology film Kerala Cafe, conceived by director Ranjith. Ranjith also requested director Uday Ananthan to cast Fahadh Faasil in his segment Mrityunjayam.

What happened next is, as they say, history. Since his return to the silver screen in 2009, Fahadh Faasil has featured in some of the most successful films in the Malayalam film industry, including films like Chaapa Kurishu, 22 Female Kottayam, Diamond Necklace, Bangalore Days, Iyobinte Pusthakam, and many more.

The actor also forayed into Tamil cinema with the 2017 film Velaikkaran, further making appearances in films like Super Deluxe, Vikram and Maamannan. Currently, he is working on his next Tamil project Vettaiyan, which features Rajinikanth in the lead role. Fahadh Faasil quite recently made his Telugu debut as well, with the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, in which he plays the main antagonist. The actor will also be seen in the film’s sequel which is scheduled to release in December this year.

Starting his career with a box office failure and rising up to be one of the most wanted actors in the country, Fahadh Faasil’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. As the actor celebrates his 42nd birthday, Pinkvilla wishes FaFaa a very happy birthday.

