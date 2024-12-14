Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she’ll ‘always’ be fan of ex-brother-in-law Rana Daggubati; wishes him on his birthday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rana Daggubati have shared a great bond over the years. Well, the actress happens to be the ex-sister-in-law of the Baahubali star through her previous marriage with Naga Chaitanya. While the couple parted ways, the Kushi actress continued to be friends with Rana. And now, as the latter celebrates his 40th birthday today, Samantha dropped a special birthday note to mark the day.

On her Instagram stories, Samantha shared a picture of Rana Daggubati and penned a long note, expressing how the latter has always remained a big inspiration in her life. She claimed to always remain a fan of her former brother-in-law.

Check out the glimpse here:

Samantha penned, “Happy birthday, my dear @ranadaggubati. Watching you give everything you do your one hundred percent has always inspired me to do better... be better. Always a fan. God bless.”

Just a few months back, a fun banter between Rana Daggubati and Samantha Ruth Prabhu was captured while the duo shared the stage during an award ceremony.

Well, as soon as the actress stepped up onstage to receive her award, Rana didn’t leave out a minute to pull her leg. While Samantha warned him not to crack jokes, the Baahubali actor wittily remarked that just like she went from Tollywood to Hollywood, she also changed from being her sister-in-law to sister.

He said, “Samantha went from Tollywood to Hollywood. Went from my sister-in-law to sister.”

Surely, the remark made the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress go ROFL, Rana continued to recount some fond anecdotes and revealed that he used to call her Samantha ‘Ruthless’ Prabhu in their childhood. He then questioned, “But where did comedy Sam go?”

In response, Samantha clarified that she lost the comedy side of her personality and had gone off to sleep.

For the unversed, Rana Daggubati is the cousin of Samantha’s ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, from her mother Lakshmi Daggubati’s side.

