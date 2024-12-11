Pushpa 2: Mohanlal tags Allu Arjun starrer as a ‘gatecrasher’ at box office, compares it with THIS film of his own

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has been surpassing all records at the moment. It became the fastest Indian film to earn INR 1,000 crore at the box office, within 6 days of release. Amid heightened praise from fans, actors, and critics alike, Mohanlal revealed how its super success reminds him of one of his own films, which achieved a similar feat.

At the trailer launch event for his next film, Barroz, Mohanlal was asked to share his response to the amazing reception Pushpa 2 has received. The actor expressed that not just this specific movie, but the film industry as a whole deserves to achieve such massive hits to keep it thriving.

He explained, “I offer a simple prayer to the Almighty. Films should run. The film industry’s wheel has to turn because of releases and success. So, every film should run. And people should respect films. Not just Pushpa 2—a lot of big films are coming. And, even my film, I wish it should run."

Mohanlal went on to describe Pushpa 2’s success as a gatecrash and compared it to one of his own pan-Indian films, Kalapani, which also received a National Award. The superstar concluded his statement by emphasizing how filmmakers and technicians must maximize all available resources to create such grand cinematic experiences.

He said, “Because it’s like a gatecrash. Somebody comes in. I did a film long back—Kalapani. It was a pan-Indian film long back. Santosh [Sivan] shot that film. He got a National Award. So, somebody should do it. We have all the materials, all the great technicians, and artists. But somebody should bring out very different films that can be shown anywhere in the world. So, we are just trying, and let it happen."

Pushpa 2 has certainly made waves at the box office, leaving everyone in awe. The film has shattered records previously held by other blockbuster hits such as Animal and Baahubali, establishing a remarkable standard for future films to strive for.

The film has been receiving critical acclaim for more than one reason, including individual performances, the screenplay, edge-of-the-seat action sequences, peppy songs, and more.

Besides Allu Arjun, the film stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. A third part of the franchise, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, has already been announced by the makers via the end credits of the sequel.

