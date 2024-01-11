Nayanthara’s Annapoorani makers respond to allegations of ‘Love Jihad’ promotion in film

Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema, was last seen in a leading role for the film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, a culinary drama directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa.

The film’s makers recently found themselves wrapped in legal proceedings when an FIR was filed against the film at the LT Marg police station in Mumbai, citing that the film promotes Love Jihad.

Now the film’s co-producers Zee Entertainment have responded to the claims and have opted to remove the film from streaming on Netflix and edit the section mentioned in the FIR.

The official statement released by the co-producers said, “Dear Sir, We are in receipt of your aforementioned letter and have taken note of the contents thereof. In relation to the same, we are in the process of coordinating with our co-producers M/s Trident Arts to undertake requisite actions to address your concerns in relation to the said Film and also with Netflix to immediately remove the Film from their platform until edited.”

They further added, “We have no intentions as co-producers of the Film to hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus and Brahmins community and would like to hereby apologize for the inconvenience caused and hurt caused to the sentiments of the respective communities.”

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food tells the tale of Annapoorani, a young chef with big dreams of mastering the art of cooking, including non-vegetarian dishes. However, her orthodox Brahmin family and her father, who is a priest at the Srirangam temple, have raised her as a vegetarian. This becomes a challenge for Annapoorani as she strives to pursue her culinary passion. Her journey is nothing short of an incredible story of life.

The film which is jointly bankrolled by Jatin Sethi and R. Ravindran under Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios, and Trident Arts, features a cast of actors like Jai, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, and many more. The Nayanthara starrer has music composed by Thaman S, cinematography handled by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing done by Praveen Anthony.

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara was recently seen wrapping up her part in the movie Test, where she shares the screen with Siddharth and R Madhavan. This film is said to be a sports-drama.

Additionally, she will be starring in the film Mannangatti Since 1960 as the main character. There are also rumors that she might make an appearance in her husband Vignesh Shivan's upcoming movie LIC (Love Insurance Corporation), which features Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty as the lead actors.

