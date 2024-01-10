Nayanthara discusses how much society has changed; praises the fact that women can openly discuss sanitary pads

Nayanthara made an appearance at a college event recently, where she discussed the significance of women's roles in society. She emphasized how women can now openly discuss topics like sanitary pads, which was not possible for them years ago.

She said, “Earlier we were hesitant to talk about sanitary napkins. But now we are boldly talking about sanitary napkins in public. I think this is a big change. Many women are still not aware of menstrual health. Our aim should be to make them aware of that too."

Nayanathara recently gave an update about her work, mentioning that she has completed shooting for her upcoming movie Test. In this film, she will be sharing the screen with Siddharth and R Madhavan, who play important roles alongside her.

The actress went on to share her experience of working together with both of them in the film and how she would miss being the film’s character Kumudha. The Lady Superstar wrote, “Kumudha, Thank you for coming into my life when I needed you the most !! Am gonna miss being you !! @sash041075 Thank u for Kumudha, @actormaddy Thank u for being kumudha’s biggest strength, @worldofsiddharth Thank u for being the inspiration. Can’t wait for all of u to see our labour of love -TEST”

Madhavan and Siddharth both replied to her words in the comments section. Madhavan said, “Ohhhhh you just wait for the world to see Kumuda… she is the gateway for a yet unseen volcano of a talent. … thanks for being soooo you Nayan. The work experience has been stellar and so gratifying . Can’t wait.” With Siddharth also responding and saying, “Full power Nayan. Get ready world.”

Nayanthara was last seen in the Tamil film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Love, which was a culinary drama with Jai having the leading role opposite her. The film was recently released for streaming on Netflix.

The actress will be next seen in the films, Test and Mannangatti Since 1960 as the central character and is also rumored to appear in her husband Vignesh Shivan’s next film LIC (Love Insurance Corporation) starring Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

