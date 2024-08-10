Newly engaged Naga Chaitanya attends personal assistant's marriage; WATCH as he arrives in style

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, who has worked in movies like Ye Maaya Chesave, Custody, Love Story and many more, is painting the town red these days. Naga recently got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala and fans are going gaga over their engagement pictures on social media. Amidst this, the Ye Maaya Chesave actor attended his personal assistant's marriage and a visual of him arriving in style at the venue has caught our attention on Instagram.

In a video posted by an Instagram user, Naga Chaitanya can be seen coming out of his car. He is walking ahead as his admirers follow him from behind. The actor is flashing his million-dollar smile as he walks up the stairs to reach the wedding venue.

Naga can be seen requesting his fans to stay there while showing his hand gesture to them. He opted for a blue ethnic kurta and white straight-fit pyjama for the occasion.

The Custody actor then shares a warm hug with his assistant Venkatesh as he extends his wishes to the groom.

Watch the video here:

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement was organized on August 8, 2024, at Chay's residence in Hyderabad. The intimate ceremony was attended by their families and loved ones.

On Thursday, Naga's father, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni announced their engagement on X (formerly Twitter). Nagarjuna shared two pictures of the newly engaged couple, Naga and Sobhita on the platform.

The superstar expressed that the Akkineni family is "overjoyed" as they welcome the bride-to-be into their family. In his tweet, Nagarjuna also congratulated them and extended his blessings to the couple.

For the uninitiated, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were dating for quite some time before they decided to get engaged. Naga was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021. They parted ways in October 2021 as they ended their marriage of four years.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Custody in 2023 and now has Thandel in the pipeline. Sobhita Dhulipala, on the other hand, was recently seen in Monkey Man earlier this year. The Dev Patel film is yet to be released in India.

She is now gearing up for an upcoming film, Sitara.

