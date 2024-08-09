THROWBACK: When Naga Chaitanya called his marriage with Samantha 'unfortunate', was miffed with being linked to a 'third person'

Naga Chaitanya had once opened up about his marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, describing the end of their relationship as "unfortunate." In a previous interview with Prema The Journalist, a YouTube channel, Naga Chaitanya expressed his sentiments regarding their past and shared that he holds immense respect for that phase of his life despite the challenges they faced.

He further voiced his frustration with the media's portrayal of his personal affairs, particularly the coverage of his divorce and speculative reports about his romantic life. He expressed his discomfort with how media coverage extends beyond his professional work into his private life.

Naga Chaitanya also criticized the intrusion of third parties into his personal matters and questioned the ethics of such sensationalism. He said, “Dragging the topic just for the sake of headlines and speculating something by pulling a third person, other names and their family into this issue for no reason or no fault at all of the third party. I felt a little sad about it.”

Chaitanya encouraged maintaining composure and maturity when confronted with rumors. He pointed out that there are numerous other pressing issues that deserve attention.

Reflecting on past events, he said, “There are so many other issues to talk about. Talk about the real issues. What happened in the past is very unfortunate.” He urged that the public should move on from the past and allow both him and Samantha to heal and grow separately.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, marking a new chapter in his life. This engagement has drawn public attention, especially considering the timing and the emotional weight of his previous relationship with Samantha. Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, shared the news on social media, expressing joy over the engagement and welcoming Sobhita into their family.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu called it quits in 2021, nearly four years after their marriage.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his film Thandel. The movie will be released in December 2024 and will feature Sai Pallavi as the main lead.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the much-awaited series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. The series will start streaming on Prime Video on November 7.

