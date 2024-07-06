Newlywed Meera Nandan poses with her husband amidst scenic beauty; shares romantic pics

Newlywed Meera Nandan mesmerizes with an enchanting honeymoon photo, lost in her partner's eyes amidst a beautiful natural backdrop. The actor and radio jockey took to Instagram to share the dreamy moments with her soulmate, Sreeju.

Meera Nandan poses with husband; check romantic pics of adorable couple

The social media post shows the Puthiya Mukham actress in her husband's arms while the newlyweds are completely lost in each other. The soothing natural backdrop made the moment picture-perfect.

Check out Meera Nandan’s post below:

Meera Nandan’s fun-filled moment with her husband at the airport

Earlier this morning (July 6), the couple was spotted at the airport waiting for the flight. The Currency actress shared a fun-filled video from there on her social media handle.

The video features Meera saying, “Somebody is excited to take a domestic flight for the very first time (laugh)”, pointing toward her husband.

Further, the RJ playfully teased Sreeju, asking, "Where are you traveling to?". Sreeju replied instantly but realized the pun later. The couple enjoyed the lighthearted moment and shared it with fans on the Instagram story.

Check out, Meera’s quirky story:

Everything about Meera Nandan’s wedding

For the unversed, Meera recently tied the knot with a UK-based chartered accountant, Sreeju, at the Guruvayoor Temple in Kerala. The wedding took place on Saturday, June 29, in the presence of family and friends.

On their special day, the actress adorned a muted gold saree complemented by contemporary jewelry, while Sreeju dressed in a traditional white silk dhoti paired with an angavastra.

Dropping the precious snapshots, Meera penned, “My life and love”

Check out the post below:

Aavesham, Kumbalangi Nights, Trance fame actor Fahadh Faasil, along with his wife, and Bangalore Days, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana fame actress Nazriya Nazim, were also present on Meera Nandan and Sreeju’s big day.

Meera Nandan and Sreeju were acquainted through a matrimonial website and became engaged in September last year. They kicked off their wedding celebrations earlier this week, which included mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies.

