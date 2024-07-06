Kamal Haasan reveals Censor Board 'Loved' Indian 2; says, 'It will be a special film’

Kamal Haasan shared exciting updates about his upcoming film, Indian 2, at a promotional event today (July 6). The veteran actor spelled out the much-heard and talked-about sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian that fetched him the National Award for Best Actor.

Sharing his enthusiasm about the film, Kamal Haasan said that he is positive that Indian 2 will enthrall audiences and break many records.

‘Indian 2 will be a special film,’ says Kamal Haasan

At the press conference, Kamal Haasan faced several questions regarding Indian 2. He assured fans that the film would turn out to be special. His replies raised the anticipation and set high expectations for the much-awaited sequel.

At the press conference, he said, "Usually, people will not speak much at the censor board. But for Indian 2, they loved the film so much that they spoke about it for so long. I believe it will be a special film for the audiences."

When asked about Indian 3 and which film he liked better between Indian 2 and its sequel, Haasan responded with his usual wit and sarcasm.

"Comparing Indian 2 and Indian 3 is like asking you to choose between your father and mother.” He stated that Indian 2 is all set to hit theaters, and he is currently focusing on the third part. He added, “You are serving sambar and rice, but I'm focusing on the paayasam. It doesn't mean the other food is bad.”

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 is going to be the biggest Tamil cinema release of the year. It marks director Shankar's return to the Tamil film industry after a gap of six years since his previous film, 2.0.

It is also Shankar's second collaboration with Kamal Haasan in 28 years, the first being the original Indian.

The stellar cast of Indian 2 comprises Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The music composition is by Anirudh Ravichander, who has taken the place of A.R. Rahman, who did the score for the original Indian. The soundtrack of Indian 2 has garnered a lot of acclaim and topped the charts.

Indian 2 will be released on July 12th worldwide.

