‘No time to answer those who talk behind our backs’: Dhanush’s father and filmmaker Kasthuri Raja REACTS to Nayanthara’s open letter

Nayanthara publicly called out Dhanush for filing a copyright case against her Netflix documentary, worth Rs. 10 crores, for using a mere 3-second clip from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Now, the Raayan star’s father and senior filmmaker, Kasthuri Raja, has opened up about the debate and issued a statement.

As mentioned by Samayam, Kasthuri Raja claimed that Nayanthara’s assertion of following up with his son Dhanush to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the usage of clips from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was false.

He also declined not being aware about Nayanthara’s budding relationship with Vignesh Shivan on the sets of NRD, countering what on the contrary has been revealed in the Netflix documentary series.

Kasthuri Raja further tagged Nayanthara as someone who speaks behind others' backs and stated:

“Work is important to us. We are moving forward. There is no time to respond to those who chase us or talk behind our backs. Like me, my son is focused only on work. As Nayanthara said, waiting for two years is not true. He said, 'I don’t want to talk about it.'”

Soon after Nayanthara’s pointed letter on social media, a lawyer from Dhanush’s side also issued a statement, sharing their side of the story.

The lawyer, on behalf of the actor, stated that his client was the sole owner of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, being its producer, and thus, using any clip from the film without his permission would strictly lead to copyright infringement.

In the statement, the lawyer from Dhanush’s side also warned the opposing party, including Nayanthara and the makers of her Netflix documentary, to take down the content belonging to the film within 24 hours. Failure to do so, the lawyer stated, would result in legal ramifications and a claim of Rs. 10 crores.

Coming back to Nayanthara’s open letter, the actress did not hold back when she sternly commented on how Dhanush’s real nature wasn’t even half of what he portrays to people and his fans.

She said, “I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage at audio launches in front of your innocent fans, but you clearly do not practice what you preach, at least not with me and my partner.”

For the unversed, Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale was released on November 18, 2024.

