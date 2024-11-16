Former co-stars of Dhanush, including Shruti Haasan, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Parvathy, and more, show support for Nayanthara’s open letter

Nayanthara recently took the internet by storm after unveiling an open letter against Tamil star Dhanush, alleging copyright infringement. Following her statement, several of the actor's former co-stars, including Shruti Haasan and Nazriya Nazim, have extended their support to her.

In an official Instagram post shared by Nayanthara, other leading ladies from Dhanush's previous movies, such as Aishwarya Lekshmi and Anupama Parameswaran, showed their solidarity by liking the post. Additionally, Parvathy Thiruvothu reshared the post on her Instagram story, further expressing her support for the actress.

For the uninitiated, Nayanthara recently called out actor Dhanush K. Raja for accusing her of copyright infringement regarding content used in her upcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. In her open letter, Nayanthara revealed that the makers had been trying to acquire a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to include visuals from her film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary.

The film, produced by Dhanush, marked the debut collaboration between Nayanthara and her now-husband Vignesh Shivan. The visuals in question were intended to be featured in the documentary exploring her personal life. However, despite repeated requests for an NOC, the footage has not been made available, even after two years.

Furthermore, the makers of the documentary opted to use behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage from the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, captured on personal phones. However, as revealed in Nayanthara's open letter, Dhanush's lawyers have filed a lawsuit against her, accusing her of copyright infringement and demanding compensation of ₹10 crores.

These developments are said to have prompted the actress to release her open letter, which has since garnered widespread support from several industry insiders. Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, directed by Vignesh Shivan, featured Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

The romantic action comedy, released in 2015, revolves around the story of a policewoman’s son striving to become a local don by engaging in illegal activities. Amidst his endeavors, he encounters Kadhambari, a deaf woman searching for her father, and falls in love with her. The film explores their journey, the challenges they face, and whether she ultimately reunites with her father.

