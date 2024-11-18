‘Do you have any shame at all?’: Radikaa Sarathkumar recalls Dhanush’s reaction on learning that Nayanthara was dating Vignesh Shivan on NRD sets

Nayanthara and Dhanush’s showdown over a copyright case worth Rs. 10 crores latter imposed on the former’s Netflix documentary series has been a matter of much hue and cry lately. Recently, actress Radikaa Sarathkumar shared an interesting anecdote, remembering how shockingly the Raayan star reacted when he figured out that Nayanthara was dating Vignesh Shivan on the sets of their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan itself.

During a candid excerpt on Nayanthara’s documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, Radikaa Sarathkumar remembered an anecdote from the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, where the lady superstar actually fell in love and started dating the film’s director Vignesh Shivan. However, they kept it a secret from everyone.

Radikaa spoke in detail about the unexpected phone call she received from Dhanush, who was rather furious after figuring out that Nayanthara and Vignesh were secretly dating each other.

Remembering Dhanush’s shocking words, Radikaa said, “It was Dhanush who called me and said, 'Sister, do you have any shame at all? I was like, 'What is he saying?' He asked, 'Aren't you aware of what's happening? Don't you know that Wikki and Nayan are dating?' I said, 'What the hell are you saying? I knew nothing.'”

Well, Nayanthara’s open letter to Dhanush has received a fair share of reactions from fans and even colleagues of the actresses, who have also worked with the actor previously.

The Jawan actress clapped back at Dhanush for behaving like a tyrannical emperor, who slammed her team and the makers of a documentary a copyright case worth Rs. 10 crores, for a mere 3-second clip which they used in the documentary.

Later on, Dhanush’s lawyer also responded on the matter, clarifying how the actor was the sole owner of every piece of content that was used in the documentary without consent.

Dhanush’s lawyer advised the opponent party to remove the copyright-infringed content from the Netflix docu-film within 48 hours, and if failure to do so, they would be faced with a lawsuit.

