'If you could post on FB, why not file complaint...?': SC asks as Malayalam actor Siddique gets anticipatory bail in rape case

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

Malayalam actor Siddique has finally been granted anticipatory bail by the Supreme Court, days after the same was dismissed by the Kerala High Court. During the session at the apex court on November 19, the victim was questioned about her delay in lodging a complaint with the nearest police station, instead of waiting 8 years to reveal the matter through a social media post.

As per reports, Justice Bela M. Trivedi questioned the victim, Revathy, and reprimanded her, saying, “You had the courage to post on Facebook but not go to the police station?”

In response, the victim’s lawyer countered the argument by mentioning the findings of the Hema Committee report, which had given her the courage to speak out, as she believed the authorities would trust her words.

It was back on November 12 when the first reports surfaced about Siddique’s interim anticipatory bail being extended.

Senior advocates involved in the case on Siddique’s side argued that the actor's official documents were requested by the investigating officers, even though he had only met the complainant once in his life.

On the other hand, there were also accusations of non-cooperation from the actor’s side by the Kerala Police, alleging that he had given vague responses during questioning.

Siddique had even attended two interrogation sessions with a Special Investigating Team (SIT) regarding the case.

The initial complaint lodged by the victim, Revathy, highlighted that the actor had assaulted her back in 2021 when she was barely 16 years old. She stated that he referred to her as his daughter before proceeding to sexually assault her.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same, remember you are not alone in the fight.

