NOT Anushka Shetty, when Rana Daggubati wanted to set up his Baahubali co-star Prabhas with Katrina Kaif

From creating controversies to forging new friendships and relationships, Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan has consistently made headlines. Similarly, when the team of Baahubali—Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and director S. S. Rajamouli—arrived for the sixth edition of the show, it was all about fun and candid moments.

During the conversation with host Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati grabbed attention when he named Katrina Kaif as the person he would like to set up with Prabhas.

In 2018, Rana Daggubati, along with his Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and co-star Prabhas, appeared on the controversial chat show Koffee With Karan. While the entire episode showcased the trio at their most candid, one particular incident caught everyone's attention.

Karan Johar asked Rana who would he choose if he had to set up Prabhas with any actress from the Hindi film industry. The Leader actor was quick to reply with Katrina Kaif's name.

Further, the My Name Is Khan director asked Prabhas if he approved of his co-star's choice. However, the Salaar actor cheekily passed off the question, saying that it was Rana's question to answer.

When Prabhas was asked a similar question about who he wanted to set up Daggubati with, he replied with Trisha's name and jokingly asked Rana to go back to his previous relationship.

Although Daggubati and Trisha had never confirmed their relationship earlier, it was in this episode that he revealed he had dated the Leo actress but things didn't work out between them. Later, Rana exchanged wedding vows with his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in 2020. On the other hand, Prabhas is rumored to be dating Anushka Shetty.

What’s next for Prabhas?

Prabhas was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. The epic sci-fi film was released on June 27, 2024, and featured Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The Rebel Star will also be seen in the sequel of the film, as confirmed by the makers.

Kalki 2898 AD has garnered widespread recognition and love for its story, screenplay, execution, and performances. Set in 2898 AD, the film explores the story of the last remaining city on Earth.

Kalki 2898 AD has been running successfully in theaters and setting new records at the box office. The film is produced on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Moreover, the Baahubali actor has collaborated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next directorial venture, Spirit. The film will go on floors in December this year. Sandeep is looking to shoot Spirit over 4 months, starting from December 2024, and aims to bring it to the silver screen between November 2025 and January 2026.

