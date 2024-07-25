Did you know Sandeep Reddy Vanga named his son after 'Arjun Reddy' featuring Vijay Deverakonda?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is undoubtedly one of the biggest filmmakers in the country. He is known for his gritty and intense dramas with a blend of dark themes. Vanga’s debut film as a director and screenwriter was Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda.

The film was a massive success at the box office. But do you also know that Sandeep was so engrossed in the film that he even named his son after the character, Arjun Reddy? The filmmaker talked about the same in a throwback interview.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga names son after his film ‘Arjun Reddy’

In an interview with Anupama Chopra in 2019, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, “My son was born at the time when I was shooting for Arjun Reddy so I named him that.” Further, reacting to if he is secretly praying that his son does not turn out like the character from the film, Sandeep said that he has to bear with the anger issues, so he does not want his son to be anything like Arjun Reddy.

“ It (Arjun) sounds very powerful and sharp. There is a personal attachment to the name,” he added. Moreover, the renowned director spoke about his inclination towards ‘Arjun’ as a name and recalled questioning his mother why she did not name him Arjun.

For information, the film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey was released in 2017. Although the film was a blockbuster at the box office, Arjun Reddy received backlash for the film’s violence and misogynistic content.

In 2019, Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaborated with Shahid Kapoor for its Hindi remake with the title Kabir Singh.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the filmmaker is busy with his next venture with superstar Prabhas, Spirit. The upcoming film is set to go on floors in December this year. Sandeep is looking to shoot Spirit over 4 months- starting from December 2024 and bring it on the silver screen between November 2025 and January 2026.

Moreover, after Sandeep’s last blockbuster film Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna was released, moviegoers are waiting for its sequel. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga would commence shooting for Animal Park right after Spirit.

“Sandeep has already started working on the script of Animal Park. He has got the basic arc of the story. While Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri will be back to play their respective parts, Upendra Limaye too has a strong track in Animal Park. Many new actors will join the cast too,” revealed a source close to the development.

