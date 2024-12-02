Not Mahesh Babu, but wife Namrata Shirodkar makes rare public appearance on his behalf; read full speech

Mahesh Babu collaborated with Walt Disney for the first time as he dubbed the voice of Mufasa in their upcoming animated film Mufasa: The Lion King. The makers recently hosted a press meet for the same at AMB Cinema, and instead of the actor, it was attended by his wife and former actress, Namrata Shirodkar.

In pictures from the event—which went viral on social media in no time—Namrata, clad in a purple attire, looked radiant as she made a rather rare solo appearance at a public event.

When asked about the reason behind her husband Mahesh Babu’s absence, she was heard saying, “I just want to say to all the press present, Mahesh could not be here because he is prepping for a film, and it's really unfortunate he couldn’t be here at this beautiful event.”

Quite interestingly, as Namrata extended gratitude to the makers and everyone who contributed to the Disney film, she also credited them for their patience when it came to Mahesh Babu, adding how the actor does not really like dubbing at all.

She said, “I am not sure many people know, but Mahesh isn’t very comfortable dubbing for his films either. So he found it very challenging.”

Check it out here:

For the unversed, Namrata Shirodkar was one of the top leading divas in films back in the day, across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Marathi cinema. However, she stepped down from films after her marriage to Mahesh Babu.

She now resides in Hyderabad with her husband and their kids, Gautam and Sitara. She continues to maintain a strong social media presence, frequently sharing glimpses of her personal life, featuring her husband and kids.

Quite recently, Namrata was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai along with her daughter, Sitara. The two were seen all decked up in glamorous outfits as the mother-daughter duo stepped out to attend Dua Lipa’s concert in the city.

Check out the glimpse here:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is drawing a lot of attention due to the buzz surrounding his next project, SSMB29. The SS Rajamouli directorial is slated to feature a globe-trotting adventure.

While not much information is available about this forthcoming project, fans of the actor seem to be quite excited, eager to catch a glimpse of the superstar in a completely new avatar.

