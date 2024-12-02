THROWBACK: When bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala said she didn't believe in ‘deal breakers’ in relationships and claimed her love was...

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s December wedding seems to have already hit all the social calendars in Tollywood as one of the most anticipated celebrations. While the couple’s pre-wedding festivities have already begun and the pictures from the same are creating a storm on the internet, let’s revisit the moment when the actress spoke about her love being ‘free from conditions’.

In one of her previous interviews with India Today, Sobhita mentioned how she is the kind of person who does not believe in placing conditions on her relationships. The actress emphasised truly believing in unconditional love, something which does not depend on the actions of her partner.

She said, “For me, that is trust. My feelings for someone should not be dependent on their actions. I don’t think my love is conditional that way. I would not like to look at things like that.”

Moving on, Sobhita Dhulipala further stated that she can never describe any relationship or person in her life in just a few words since she can never be picky about only one quality of that person. She expressed loving her partner despite knowing their flaws.

For the unversed, after her engagement in August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are days away from tying the knot. Their wedding will take place at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, on December 4.

The wedding celebration will be a low-key, intimate affair, with only close friends, family members and colleagues from the film industry attending it.

Just a few days back, Sobhita and Chay celebrated their Mangalasnaanam rituals, a Telugu pre-wedding ritual similar to a Haldi.

In the pictures that surfaced from the same, Sobhita can be seen perfectly enjoying the moments with her friends and family, before they applied turmeric paste on her body and gave her a holy bath.

For the ceremony, Sobhita Dhulipala decked up in a mustard and gold-toned traditional ensemble. She accessorised herself with heirloom jewelry that belonged to her mother and grandmother.

