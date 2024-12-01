PICS: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata and daughter Sitara pose with Dua Lipa at Mumbai concert

Dua Lipa left no stone unturned to make her Mumbai concert a memorable experience for the audience. She swept everyone off their feet with her incredible performances last night. While several celebrities attended the event, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara stole the spotlight as they met the pop icon.

Namrata took to her Instagram stories to share a photo with Dua Lipa alongside her daughter Sitara and their friends. The group posed for the cameras together in all smiles in their glittery ensembles. While the singer looked chic in a white thigh-high slit dress, Mahesh Babu's wife stunned in a stylish dark-toned outfit with a jacket.

On the other hand, Sitara looked adorable in a black shimmery dress teamed with black boots. Later, she also took to her social media handle to drop a selfie with Dua Lipa and her friends. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "STILL SCREAMING."

Meanwhile, Namrata had also posted a string of photos ahead of the concert with her friends and daughter Sitara. These photos are now going viral on the internet.

Take a look at the photos below:

A few hours before the concert, the mother-daughter duo were spotted by the paps at the venue. Namrata and Sitara were dressed to the nines as they posed for the shutterbugs. Soon after their videos surfaced online, fans took to the comments to praise their concert look.

Take a look at the video below:

Pop sensation Dua Lipa held her concert at MMRDA BKC in Mumbai last night. The event was attended by thousands of people including several celebrities like Ranveer Shorey, Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma, and many others.

The Ambani family was also spotted at the concert in their designer ensembles. The event focused on addressing hunger and malnutrition. It aimed to support the global goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. The program brought together artists and several other citizens to raise awareness for the cause.

