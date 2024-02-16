Not Mrunal Thakur but Rukmini Vasanth paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan in SK23 for THIS reason?

Sivakarthikeyan is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Ayalaan, which hit the silver screens on January 12th. The film, helmed by R. Ravikumar, received mixed to positive responses and emerged as one of the top films that released during the Sankranthi clash.

Now, the actor has officially kicked off with his next project tentatively titled SK23 helmed by AR Murugadoss. Initially, there were rumors that Mrunal Thakur would be the lead actress, but the film's makers put an end to all speculations by introducing Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan.

AR Murugadoss about Rukmini Vasanth

During an interview with TOI, Director Murugadoss said, “I needed someone who looked like a practical young woman. I saw her (Rukmini) films, and found her personality to be closer to the kind of character that I'd written.”

Murugadoss also mentioned that the movie takes place in Chennai and has an engaging storyline. He described it as a riveting action film, similar to Ghajini, with a mix of romance and a unique twist. It promises to be fast-paced and thrilling.

More about SK23

The pooja ceremony for Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film, SK23, took place on February 14th. Sivakarthikeyan, Anirudh, Rukmini, and other notable personalities attended the event. Rukmini, who gained immense popularity through a Kannada film, has become a sought-after actress in the industry. The fresh pairing of Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini in this film holds great promise. Additionally, SK23 will reunite Sivakarthikeyan and Anirudh Ravichander, who previously collaborated on the film DON, helmed by Cibi Chakaravarthi released almost two years ago. We eagerly await further updates on this exciting project.

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming films

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy shooting for the tentatively titled SK21, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and produced by Kamal Haasan under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Sai Pallavi is set to play the leading role opposite Sivakarthikeyan in this action drama. Recently a video was released by the makers, highlighting Sivakarthikeyan’s transformation for this role.

