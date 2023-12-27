EXCLUSIVE: Animal’s Pranay Reddy Vanga opens up about future project with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Allu Arjun

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother and co-screenwriter Pranay Reddy Vanga, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, spoke about the recent success of Animal and their future projects.

In the interview, Pranay Reddy was asked about his future project with Allu Arjun which was earlier announced with T-Series bankrolling it. Vanga revealed “It was just an announcement. Like Bhushan ji wanted us to associate, we haven’t discussed a story but it is just a placeholder.”

He added, “Allu Arjun has a couple of movies to do and so do we. After that, we’ll work together. We just have an understanding now, but haven’t thought of anything else.”

Pranay Reddy Vanga about Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Allu Arjun project

He further added, “The only advantage about Animal Park is that all the characters are established, so it won’t take much time to take it forward, but for Allu Arjun’s project we have to think of something which suits his image and we have to develop it. Sandeep takes a sweet amount of time, we don’t know when we’ll do it but it’s definitely on the cards.”

Pranay Reddy also talked about his brother’s next film with Prabhas in the lead role. The film titled Spirit is also bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and according to his words, the film will feature Prabhas as a cop for the very first time and most probably much like Vanga’s previous characters, he will also be an angry young man. The film is expected to go on floors in six months.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s work front

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been in the headlines for some time now, especially after the release of his latest film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film features the story of a violent son who returns from the USA after his father survived a life-threatening situation. This leads him to hunt down the person responsible for his father’s life and risk everything in his life.

The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and many more in key roles. The film is also set to have a sequel called Animal Park.

