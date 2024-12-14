On Rana Daggubati’s birthday, wife Miheeka Bajaj wishes he remains ‘forever 14’ in a heartfelt note: 'As you turn 40...'

Rana Daggubati is one such star who has never failed to consistently prove his mettle in films to his fans. The versatile actor is celebrating his 40th birthday today. And to make things special, his loving wife Miheeka penned a special note along with a bunch of candid pictures, which screamed couple goals.

On Instagram, Miheeka shared a bunch of candid photos of her husband, Rana Daggubati, from various moments of his life. To mark his 40th birthday, the star wife penned a long note, expressing how she wishes her husband to remain forever 14 and passionate like a child.

Check out Miheeka’s post here:

Miheeka heaped praise on the impeccable versatility that Rana has maintained in his work over the years and also mentioned how none of her moments with him have been dull. She even tagged herself as her husband's “silent spectator” and “biggest cheerleader.”

Miheeka expressed, “This year, as you turn 40, my only wish is for you to remain forever 14! It never ceases to amaze me how you’ve managed to maintain the vigour, excitement, thoughts, and passion of a kid who’s just starting off on their journey. May you always be excited, inquisitive, passionate, and ambitious. Forever your silent spectator and biggest cheerleader! Love you, @ranadaggubati, #HappyBirthday."

Recently, on the Baahubali actor’s show called The Rana Daggubati Show, Miheeka Bajaj made a surprising statement when she said that she doesn’t like traveling with her husband.

Explaining her statement and the solid reason behind it, the star wife said, “When going to the airport, suddenly it’s like everything is fast. ‘Come on, come on, come on,’ he would say. I mean, should I dive into the security and pull my bag out?”

Well, despite being popular faces in the entertainment industry, both Rana and Miheeka manage to keep some personal moments of themselves private from the world. Nonetheless, they do not miss out on sharing their candid photographs on social media accounts.

For instance, back on August 8, the duo celebrated their anniversary, and to mark the day, Miheeka shared a loving photograph with Rana on her Instagram. The couple could be seen walking hand-in-hand at an undisclosed location.

Take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, Rana Daggubati was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan.

